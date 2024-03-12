Sri Lanka Aims To Boost Tourism With Certification Of 4 Blue Flag Beaches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Sri Lanka will certify four areas as Blue Flag beaches for the first time before the end of the year to boost tourism, state media reported on Tuesday.
Quoting a spokesperson for the Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA), Daily news reported that Unawatuna and Bentota in the south, and Arugambay and Pasikuda in the east are beaches that will become internationally accredited Blue Flag beaches.
All the above areas are highly popular among foreign tourists that come to Sri Lanka.
A total of 33 conditions must be fulfilled for a beach to become an accredited Blue Flag beach, including water quality, environmental management, safety, environmental awareness and information provision, according to the report.
Tourism is a key source of foreign income and the country received over 1.48 million tourists in 2023, an increase of 106.6 percent from 2022, and the country attempts to attract 2.3 million tourists in 2024.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From World
-
Black box seized after 'technical' failure on Boeing-made LATAM plane42 seconds ago
-
6,300-year-old axe-like scepter found in east China53 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rises over 3 pct56 seconds ago
-
1st LD-Writethru: Apple to expand applied research lab in China59 seconds ago
-
Ancient Buddhist temple found in north China1 minute ago
-
Apple to unveil new Shanghai store amid declining iPhone sales in China: Bloomberg1 minute ago
-
China's green growth leads global green transition, says Ethiopian expert1 minute ago
-
Haiti PM agrees to leave in regional push to end crisis1 hour ago
-
Biden to reassure Polish leaders as Ukraine fears mount1 hour ago
-
China, Iran, Russia hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman1 hour ago
-
Two Russian fuel depots on fire after separate drone attacks1 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update1 hour ago