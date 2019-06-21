Sri Lanka announces charges over 2012 prison massacre

(@imziishan)

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's chief prosecutor on Friday announced charges against a top prison officer and an elite commando for the killing of 27 inmates in a notorious rights case.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera said he wanted a special fast track trial for Prisons Commissioner Emil Lamahewage and police commando Moses Rangajeewa over the execution-style killings in November 2012.

A third suspect who was a member of a prison intelligence unit was on the run, de Livera said.

Commandos were used to put down a riot at the Welika jail in Colombo and disarm inmates who had taken weapons from the armoury.

According to de Livera's account, eight prisoners were called out by name and killed execution-style.

Weapons were later introduced to make it look like the victims had tried to fire at jail guards, according to court documents made available to AFP.