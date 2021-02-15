UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Approves 300-MW Liquefied Natural Gas Power Plant

Mon 15th February 2021

COLOMBO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the construction of a 300-megawatt (MW) liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant, local media reported Monday.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake was quoted by the Daily FT newspaper as saying that approval has been granted for a power purchasing agreement between the state-owned Ceylon Electricity board and the independent power producer Lakdhanavi.

"We expect the CEB will take action to build this least-cost power plant in a timely manner to cater to the country's electricity demand," Ratnayake said.

The LNG plant will be built at the town of Kerawalapitiya just north of commercial capital Colombo. The project will be Sri Lanka's first major power plant in nearly 10 years.

