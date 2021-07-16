UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Approves China's Sinovac Vaccine For Emergency Use - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:52 PM

Sri Lanka Approves China's Sinovac Vaccine for Emergency Use - Reports

Sri Lanka's drug regulator gave emergency use authorization to the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac, national media said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Sri Lanka's drug regulator gave emergency use authorization to the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Sinovac, national media said on Friday.

Channa Jayasumana, a state minister at the Health Ministry in charge of medicine supply, was cited as saying by the Ada Derana tv network that all WHO-approved vaccines can now be used in the country.

The South Asian nation began vaccine rollout in late January after receiving a donation of 500,000 AstraZeneca doses from India. It received Sinopharm vaccines from China, Sputnik V from Russia and more recently Moderna shots through the vaccine-sharing Covax mechanism.

