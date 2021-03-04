UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Approves Emergency Use Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Sri Lanka Approves Emergency Use of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Sri Lanka has become the 43rd country to approve Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, media reported on Thursday, citing minister of production, supply and regulation of pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana.

According to the Ada Derana news portal, the approval for emergency use was granted by the national medical regulatory authority of Sri Lanka.

The vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca have already been approved by the island nation's authorities.

Sri Lanka rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on January 29 after receiving the first 500,000 doses of the Covieshield vaccine ” India's version of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine ” from New Delhi.

To date, Sri Lanka has confirmed more than 84,200 cases of the virus, including 484 fatalities and over 80,400 recoveries, according to the national health authorities.

In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, which was developed by the Gamaleya research institute.

According to an analysis of the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trials, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V shows a 91.6 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19.

Related Topics

India World Sri Lanka Russia New Delhi January August 2020 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTIâ€™s candidate f ..

40 seconds ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

11 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

28 minutes ago

FEATURE - Despite Tragic Death of Loved Ones, Myan ..

30 minutes ago

England's 8 Biggest Ports to Become Low Tax Zones ..

30 minutes ago

Key American lawmaker urges US to find a way to re ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.