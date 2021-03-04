Sri Lanka Approves Russian Sputnik V Cronavirus Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Sri Lanka became the 43rd country to authorize Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure," RDIF said in a statement.