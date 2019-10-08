Sri Lanka bans election related activities

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Elections Commission on Tuesday said it had banned public parades, posters, banners and cut-outs in support of the presidential candidates who are contesting next month's presidential polls while the police warned of strict legal action against the violators.

Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekkara said that as per the election laws, the displaying of election related posters, banners, cut outs, vehicle parades and public processions have been banned till the presidential polls take place on Nov. 16 and increased security will be appointed all over the island to nab the violators.

The police will continue to monitor CCTV footage to identify the violators, Gunasekara said.

A record number of 35 candidates will run for presidency in Sri Lanka's presidential polls next month, the highest number in the island's history.

Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya urged candidates, their political parties and supporters to abide by elections laws and ensure a free and fair poll.

Sri Lanka's presidential polls, which be held next month, is set nearly two months before the incumbent's term ends.