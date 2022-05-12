UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Bans Ex-PM, Allies From Leaving Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over violence against anti-government demonstrators

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A Sri Lankan court on Thursday banned former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his politician son Namal and 15 allies from leaving the country over violence against anti-government demonstrators.

The magistrate in capital Colombo ordered police to investigate Monday's mob attacks on peaceful protesters, which led to retaliatory violence that claimed nine lives and caused widespread destruction.

A petition to the court had also asked for an arrest warrant against Rajapaksa and his associates, a court official told AFP.

"But the magistrate turned it down because police anyway have powers to detain any suspect," the official added.

Victims of Monday's violence say that Rajapaksa and key aides had bussed around 3,000 of their supporters into the capital and instigated them to attack peaceful protesters.

The loyalist mob poured out of his residence and assaulted anti-government demonstrators with sticks and clubs.

Buddhist monks and Catholic priests were among at least 225 people hospitalised after the attack.

Reprisals soon spread across the country, with dozens of homes of Rajapaksa loyalists set ablaze.

The premier resigned and had to be evacuated from his home by heavily armed troops.

The 76-year-old former leader is currently holed up at a naval facility in the east of the island nation.

His former minister son Namal told AFP on Tuesday that the family had no intention of leaving the country.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Police Colombo Family From Court

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversar ..

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversary Of Lincoln Corner Muzaffarab ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a ..

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a third: Gazprom

18 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Kohluf

Dead body found in Kohluf

20 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

20 minutes ago
 Trainings for jail women inmates urged

Trainings for jail women inmates urged

20 minutes ago
 The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotli ..

The 1997 chess game that thrust AI into the spotlight

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.