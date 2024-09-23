Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By 63 Runs In First Test
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets to steer Sri Lanka to a 63-run victory Monday over New Zealand on the final morning of the first Test in Galle.
Set a target of 275 to win, the Black Caps were bowled out for 211 less than 15 minutes after play resumed from overnight, with Rachin Ravindra top-scoring on 92.
Ravindra had finished on Sunday waging a lone battle on a sharply turning pitch in Galle, where the tourists had lost all four of their previous Test encounters.
His knock was the highest score by a New Zealander at the ground, eclipsing Ross Taylor's 89 in 2019.
But the slender path to victory he had opened was snapped shut when Jayasuriya trapped him lbw while trying to defend on the back foot, having only added a single run to the overnight total.
Jayasuriya, who took nine wickets across the match and finished the second innings 5-68, then brought the match to an end when he bowled rookie quick William O'Rourke for a duck.
O'Rourke, 23, had impressed for New Zealand with eight match wickets, including his second five-wicket haul from just three Test in the first innings.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed 6-90 in Sri Lanka's second innings, the best figures by a New Zealand bowler in Sri Lanka since Daniel Vettori's 6-64 in Colombo in 1998.
The second and final match of the series will be held at the same venue from Thursday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader sworn in after landslide election win19 seconds ago
-
Swearing, shoeys and swift legs: Singapore GP talking points10 minutes ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win30 minutes ago
-
Football Australia names Tony Popovic as Socceroos coach50 minutes ago
-
Scholz's party beats far-right AfD in east German state vote1 hour ago
-
Rams fight back to upset 49ers, Cowboys lose again1 hour ago
-
Colombia rebel group imposes control in restive coca zone2 hours ago
-
Colombia's Inirida flower: from 'weed' to emblem for UN meeting2 hours ago
-
Japan quake, flood victim attemps fresh start with wife's memory2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win2 hours ago
-
Gabbia ends AC Milan's derby pain with late winner against Inter2 hours ago
-
Sri Lankan leftist leader to take office after landslide election win3 hours ago