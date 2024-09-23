Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By 63 Runs In First Test
Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets to steer Sri Lanka to a 63-run victory Monday over New Zealand on the final morning of the first Test in Galle.
Set a target of 275 to win, the Black Caps were bowled out for 211 less than 15 minutes after play resumed from overnight, with Rachin Ravindra top-scoring on 92.
Ravindra had finished on Sunday waging a lone battle on a sharply turning pitch in Galle, where the tourists had lost all four of their previous Test encounters.
His knock was the highest score by a New Zealander at the ground, eclipsing Ross Taylor's 89 in 2019.
But the slender path to victory he had opened was snapped shut when Jayasuriya trapped him lbw while trying to defend on the back foot, having only added a single run to the overnight total.
Jayasuriya, who took nine wickets across the match and finished the second innings 5-68, then brought the match to an end when he bowled rookie quick William O'Rourke for a duck.
O'Rourke, 23, had impressed for New Zealand with eight match wickets, including his second five-wicket haul from just three Test in the first innings.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed 6-90 in Sri Lanka's second innings, the best figures by a New Zealand bowler in Sri Lanka since Daniel Vettori's 6-64 in Colombo in 1998.
The second and final match of the series will be held at the same venue from Thursday.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From World
-
EU launches WTO challenge against China dairy probe31 minutes ago
-
'Put Austrians first': On a pub crawl with far-right voters1 hour ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill seven1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka's new leader says no magic solution to crisis2 hours ago
-
Japan FM to meet Chinese counterpart over boy's fatal stabbing2 hours ago
-
Austria's far right woos anti-vaxxers with fund for vaccine 'victims'3 hours ago
-
Jayasuriya grabs five wickets as Sri Lanka win first New Zealand Test3 hours ago
-
Xi says wants to deepen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader3 hours ago
-
New Socceroos coach Popovic confident he can rescue World Cup campaign3 hours ago
-
Barnier promises compromise from France's embattled new govt3 hours ago
-
Austria sees tight election race with far-right polling ahead4 hours ago
-
Rescuers comb muddy riverbanks after Japan floods kill six4 hours ago