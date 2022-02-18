UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Begins Work On Tech Park To Attract Foreign Investments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Sri Lanka begins work on tech park to attract foreign investments

Sri Lanka has begun work on a tech park in Galle in the southern part of the country, the first in a series of five, to attract foreign investments and transform certain areas as a global tech hub, local media reported here Friday

COLOMBO, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka has begun work on a tech park in Galle in the southern part of the country, the first in a series of five, to attract foreign investments and transform certain areas as a global tech hub, local media reported here Friday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa inspected the site of the tech park on Thursday and unveiled the project plaque, a statement from his office was quoted as saying.

The president also launched the official logo of the Galle technology park.

According to the President's Office, the government plans to build five technology parks nationwide with the aim of establishing Sri Lanka as a hub for technological innovation, attracting foreign investments, encouraging new companies with advanced technology, promoting export-oriented industries, and creating new jobs.

The other four technology parks will be located in Kurunegala, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Habarana.

The tech park being constructed in Galle will be on a 30-acre site and be completed by 2023. It will have 350,000 square feet for tech companies with 5G telecom facilities.

Related Topics

Technology Sri Lanka Galle Kandy SITE Hub 5G Media From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

IAEA wraps up first trip to monitor Fukushima wate ..

IAEA wraps up first trip to monitor Fukushima water release

2 minutes ago
 Red Weather Alert Issued For Most of UK as Storm E ..

Red Weather Alert Issued For Most of UK as Storm Eunice Hits England, Wales

2 minutes ago
 Qadri says his 'letter on Hijab Day' being misinte ..

Qadri says his 'letter on Hijab Day' being misinterpreted for 'point-scoring'

2 minutes ago
 French unemployment drops below pre-Covid level

French unemployment drops below pre-Covid level

2 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

11 minutes ago
 Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cr ..

Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cross at Beijing 2022 (updated)

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>