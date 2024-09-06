Sri Lanka Bowl Against England In Third Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to field against England in the third Test at the Oval on Friday.
Gloomy overhead conditions in south London, allied to a green-tinged pitch freshened by early morning rain threatened to make life tough for the batsmen.
Both teams made changes from last week's second Test at Lord's, where England overwhelmed Sri Lanka by 190 runs -- their seventh win in a row against the islanders -- to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.
England gave a debut to towering 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull, in place of Matthew Potts.
The 6 feet, 7 inches (2 metres) tall Hull was included despite having taken just 16 wickets in 10 first-class matches.
Hull, however, took five wickets for the second-string England Lions against Sri Lanka in the tourists' lone warm-up match last month.
Sri Lanka made two changes, Kusal Mendis returning to the top order after Nishan Madushka was dropped and left-arm paceman Asitha Fernando recalled in place of left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya as the visitors opted for a four-man seam attack.
England, who whitewashed the West Indies 3-0 earlier in the season, are bidding for their first home Test campaign clean sweep since 2004 when Michael Vaughan oversaw seven wins from seven.
Victory for either side at the Oval would also be a boost to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's, with England currently fifth in the standings and Sri Lanka in seventh place.
Teams
England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
jdg/ea
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From World
-
Zelensky appeals for weapons at Ukraine aid meet in Germany12 minutes ago
-
Super Typhoon Yagi slams into southern China22 minutes ago
-
Eurozone second-quarter economic growth revised down31 minutes ago
-
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York32 minutes ago
-
World's largest indoor ski resort opens in Shanghai as China logs hottest month32 minutes ago
-
Algerian youth eye Tebboune's re-election bid with hope and scepticism42 minutes ago
-
Pegula in thrilling comeback to set-up US Open final with Sabalenka42 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York2 hours ago
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 17 children2 hours ago
-
Global hunger number doubles in 2024; Gaza and Sudan worst hit: UN2 hours ago
-
Nicaragua flies out 135 political prisoners to Guatemala2 hours ago