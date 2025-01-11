Open Menu

Sri Lanka Bowlers Skittle New Zealand In 140-run Win In Third ODI

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Sri Lanka bowlers skittle New Zealand in 140-run win in third ODI

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Sri Lanka razed New Zealand's top-order Saturday to comfortably win the third one-day international in Auckland by 140 runs and salvage a lone victory in the series.

The home side's hopes of chasing down Sri Lanka's 290-8 nosedived when they crumbled to 21-5 at Eden Park, before being dismissed for 150 off 29.4 overs.

Sri Lanka rebounded after suffering heavy defeats in the first two games to cede the three-match series.

They were led by some lethal seam bowling from Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga, who claimed three wickets each, as did spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Fernando (3-26) was the chief destroyer with the new ball as New Zealand's first five wickets tumbled inside the first seven overs.

The victory margin would have been greater, were it not for Mark Chapman's 81 off 81 balls, the number three New Zealand batsman the last out when he was bowled by Theekshana (3-35).

No other New Zealander reached 20, with five of the top six dismissed for two runs or less.

Earlier, injured opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored for Sri Lanka with 66 off 42 balls.

Nissanka, was on 50 off 31 balls when he retired hurt after suffering an apparent hip injury, having got his team off to a flying start at 66 without loss in 10 overs.

He recovered and returned in the 34th over to add a further 16 runs, hitting six fours and five sixes in total.

There were half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (54 off 48) and Janith Liyanage (53 off 52) in a vastly improved Sri Lankan batting effort.

New Zealand seamer Matt Henry continued a fine series, claiming 4-55 to lift him to 150 ODI wickets, while captain Mitchell Santner took 2-55 with his spin.

Related Topics

Injured Sri Lanka Fine Auckland Mark Chapman Mitchell Santner Kusal Mendis Asitha Fernando From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

13 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

37 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

39 minutes ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

52 minutes ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

1 hour ago
Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash

Ten killed in Colombia aircraft crash

1 hour ago
 Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Gi ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Islamabad for Int'l Girls’ Education Conference

2 hours ago
 UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth ..

UAE’s tech industry set to achieve record growth in 2025

3 hours ago
 Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

Death toll from California wildfires rises to 11

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, ..

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Ethiopia region, GFZ says

5 hours ago

More Stories From World