Sri Lanka braces for severe heat

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology on Tuesday warned the country would get hotter as the sun would be positioned directly above the country from the first week of April.

While advising tourists and local citizens to avoid unnecessary exposure to sunlight and to drink plenty of fluids on a frequent basis, the Department of Meteorology said that the extreme heat would continue till May, and temperatures were expected to rise as high as 40 degrees.

Sri Lanka usually faces its inter monsoon rains by mid-March but with the lack of rains this year, the extreme heat is expected to continue.

There can be minor spells of showers, but it would be insufficient for the existing hot climatic conditions to fade away, according to the Department of Meteorology.

The northern district is likely to be the worst affected in the noon with temperatures likely to hit 40 degrees.