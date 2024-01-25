Sri Lanka Cabinet Grants Approval To Sign FTA With Thailand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's cabinet has granted approval presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with Thailand, the government's information department said on Thursday.
The department, in a statement listing out the cabinet decisions taken at a meeting on Wednesday, said the development of supply capacity, attracting export-oriented foreign direct investment and expanding international market access for Sri Lankan goods and services had been identified as strategies essential for the country's economic growth.
The cabinet of ministers approved in 2018 to start negotiations on an FTA with Thailand.
The National Trade Negotiations Committee has also exchanged views with all relevant local stakeholders during the negotiation process.
After nine rounds of discussions between the two sides, a complete 14-chapter draft FTA was prepared, including measures to improve trade and investment, compliance with local laws and regulations and facilitating knowledge sharing.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From World
-
Spinners rattle England but Stokes defiant in first India Test5 minutes ago
-
Pope to visit Papua New Guinea in August15 minutes ago
-
French court to rule on controversial immigration bill15 minutes ago
-
Colombia declares emergency over raging forest fires15 minutes ago
-
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris15 minutes ago
-
South Korean ruling party MP 'attacked' in street : Yonhap15 minutes ago
-
Hodge, Da Silva lead West Indies fightback in 2nd Test15 minutes ago
-
Finland heads to the polls amid soured Russian relations25 minutes ago
-
China's Gansu reports robust foreign trade growth with ASEAN in 20231 hour ago
-
Tom Holland's 'Avengers' bonus sent to... actor Tom Hollander1 hour ago
-
Aww, cute: new London show explores the world of the adorable2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says downed 11 of 14 Russian drones fired overnight2 hours ago