Sri Lanka Close On Victory In Second Bangladesh Test
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Prabath Jayasuriya took two wickets as Sri Lanka looked to finish off hosts Bangladesh and claim another resounding victory in the second and final Test on Tuesday.
Bangladesh were 132-4 at tea on the fourth day in Chittagong, still trailing by 379 runs.
Mominul Haque was the only batsman to put up a fight, making 50 off 56 balls before he was dismissed by the spinner Jayasuriya in the last over of the session.
Shakib Al Hasan on 14 was batting with Liton Das on none at the break.
Mahmudul Hasan (24), fellow opener Zakir Hasan (19) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) were all sent back cheaply.
Jayasuriya bowled Mahmudul to break the 37-run opening stand.
Zakir gave a catch to Dhananjaya de Silva off Vishwa Fernando at slip and Lahiru Kumara clipped the bail of Najmul's off-stump.
Resuming on 102-6, Sri Lanka batted for a little over an hour to add 55 runs to their overnight score before declaring at 157-7.
Angelo Mathews, unbeaten on 39 overnight, top-scored with 56 runs. He was bowled by Shakib after making his 41st Test fifty.
Jayasuriya was unbeaten on 28 when the declaration came, along with Vishwa Fernando, who was eight not out.
Debutant pace bowler Hasan Mahmud finished with 4-65 for Bangladesh.
Sri Lanka were missing Dinesh Chandimal in the field after he returned home for a family emergency.
Sri Lanka, who have never lost a Test series to Bangladesh, thrashed the hosts by 328 runs in the first Test at Sylhet.
