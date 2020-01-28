Sri Lanka Confirms 1st Case of Coronavirus Infection - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Sri Lanka has confirmed the island nation's first case of infection with the new coronavirus in a Chinese tourist, media said Monday.

The 43-year-old woman from the Chinese province of Hubei tested positive for the respiratory viral disease on Monday, the Sri Lankan channel news 1st cited the Health Ministry as saying.

Chief Epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweera said earlier that two Chinese women from Wuhan were admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases with flu-like symptoms last Saturday.

Wuhan in the central Hubei province is the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak that can be spread by hosts before symptoms show. The virus has infected over 2,800 people and killed more than 80.