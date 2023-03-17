Sri Lanka Considering Accepting Russian Mir Cards - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is considering allowing payments with Russian Mir cards, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is considering allowing payments with Russian Mir cards, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage said Friday.

"Yes, we have sent (a request to accept Mir to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka), they are working on it ... The Central Bank is currently considering the issue," Liyanage said.

In February, Liyanage said that she had already sent a request to the Sri Lankan Central Bank to make available payments with cards issued by Russian banks in the country.

In October, the Sri Lankan Central Bank said that it could not satisfy Russia's request to use Mir cards in the country's banking system because of the warning of the United States that it would consider the cooperation between foreign financial institutions and the Russian National Card Payment System, the operator of Mir, as assisting Russia in evading sanctions.