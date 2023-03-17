UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Considering Accepting Russian Mir Cards - Sri Lankan Ambassador To Russia Janitha A. Liyanage

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 11:05 PM

Sri Lanka Considering Accepting Russian Mir Cards - Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is considering allowing payments with Russian Mir cards, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Central Bank of Sri Lanka is considering allowing payments with Russian Mir cards, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Janitha A. Liyanage said Friday.

"Yes, we have sent (a request to accept Mir to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka), they are working on it ... The Central Bank is currently considering the issue," Liyanage said.

In February, Liyanage said that she had already sent a request to the Sri Lankan Central Bank to make available payments with cards issued by Russian banks in the country.

In October, the Sri Lankan Central Bank said that it could not satisfy Russia's request to use Mir cards in the country's banking system because of the warning of the United States that it would consider the cooperation between foreign financial institutions and the Russian National Card Payment System, the operator of Mir, as assisting Russia in evading sanctions.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Russia Bank United States February October

Recent Stories

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-strick ..

Underfunding forces rations cuts in poverty-stricken Afghanistan: UN agency

2 minutes ago
 Govt to provide level playing field to all politic ..

Govt to provide level playing field to all political parties in election; announ ..

2 minutes ago
 LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence ..

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

2 minutes ago
 Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in ..

Marine XII Project With Lukoil's Participation in Congo to Begin LNG Production ..

3 minutes ago
 Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to hold op ..

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) to hold open court for public

1 second ago
 HEC kicks off first-ever batch of Women Leadership ..

HEC kicks off first-ever batch of Women Leadership Programme for Sindh

3 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.