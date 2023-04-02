UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Considering Buying Fertilizers From Russia With National Currencies - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Sri Lanka has already lifted the ban on chemical fertilizers and would like to buy them, including from Russia, making payments in national currencies, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardane told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Our current president, His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, reversed this decision (to ban chemical fertilizers).

And fertilizers' prices are now more affordable to the farmers, and it's possible to consider (buying ) fertilizers from Russia . It is way more economically," he said.

Gunawardane underlined that Sri Lanka could make settlements in national currencies, since there was a serious Currency crisis in the country, and there was a shortage of US Dollars. He also noted that in the period from 2022 to 2023, the country's authorities approved the purchase of 225,000 tons of fertilizers.

