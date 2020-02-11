Sri Lanka Considers Purchasing Russian Military Equipment - Russian Ambassador

Sri Lanka is studying the possibility to purchase Russian military equipment, and Russia is ready to deliver modern weapons to the South Asian country if it shows interest, Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yury Materiy has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Sri Lanka is studying the possibility to purchase Russian military equipment, and Russia is ready to deliver modern weapons to the South Asian country if it shows interest, Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Yury Materiy has said in an interview with Sputnik.

The bilateral defense cooperation is developing, and Russia has been assisting Colombo over the past few years, including during the military operation against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam terrorist group, the diplomat recalled.

"The Sri Lankan army has in service different modifications of Russian helicopters, armored troop carriers, infantry combat vehicles. Apart from that, different kinds of small arms have been delivered to the republic. Our partners are now considering purchasing military equipment. If Sri Lanka is interested, Russia is ready to deliver modern weapons there," Materiy said, when asked whether Sri Lanka wants to purchase Russian weapons to boost the defense capacity.