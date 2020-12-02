UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Creates COVID Prevention Ministry - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:40 AM

Sri Lanka Creates COVID Prevention Ministry - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Sri Lanka has created the State Ministry for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention, Colombo Page reported.

Member of Parliament Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle has been appointed to the relevant post.

According to the latest data, 23,987 patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Sri Lanka, more than 17,500 people have recovered, and about 6,300 are continuing treatment. The death toll is 118.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Parliament Colombo Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

5 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

5 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

5 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

5 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

5 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.