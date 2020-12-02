Sri Lanka Creates COVID Prevention Ministry - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Sri Lanka has created the State Ministry for Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention, Colombo Page reported.

Member of Parliament Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle has been appointed to the relevant post.

According to the latest data, 23,987 patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been registered in Sri Lanka, more than 17,500 people have recovered, and about 6,300 are continuing treatment. The death toll is 118.