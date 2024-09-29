Sri Lanka Debutant Peiris Spins New Zealand To Innings Defeat
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took six wickets Sunday to seal Sri Lanka's first series win against New Zealand in 15 years with a crushing victory by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test in Galle.
New Zealand were all out for 360 in their second innings before tea on day four after being asked to follow-on.
Peiris, 27, and fellow spinner Prabath Jayasuriya shared 18 wickets in the match, the latter taking 6-42 in the first innings to bundle out the tourists for just 88 after the hosts had amassed a mammoth 602-5 declared.
"Amazing how the batting unit rose to the occasion," Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva told reporters.
"Then the spinners were too good... Once we bowled them out for less than 100 runs in the first innings, it was very difficult for them to come back into the game."
New Zealand's lower order did put up some fight after resuming at 199-5 on Sunday, with Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner all making half-centuries.
Peiris, who had taken three second-innings wickets on Saturday, trapped Blundell lbw for 60 early in the first session, ending a 95-run stand with Phillips.
Santner helped craft a 64-run partnership for the seventh wicket before the gutsy Phillips fell on 78 when he mistimed a shot to long-on, giving Peiris his maiden five-wicket haul.
Santner put together a stubborn ninth-wicket stand of 53 with Ajaz Patel before the latter was sent back, bowled by Jayasuriya, on 22.
Sri Lanka sealed the victory when Santner's gritty resistance was finally broken, stumped by Kusal Mendis for 67 off Peiris.
- 'Tough place' -
"Galle is a tough place to come and play cricket and Sri Lanka are a strong team here," said New Zealand captain Tim Southee.
"We were on the wrong side of the toss and we struggled to make the breakthroughs. We really struggled to come back from there," he added.
Sri Lanka could have wrapped up the match and series in the morning session but for a succession of dropped catches.
Kamindu Mendis spilled Patel on two at second slip and let Santner off on 36 in the covers. Peiris shelled another chance from Santner not long after.
Sri Lanka won the opening match by 63 runs and tseries win is their first against New Zealand since a 2-0 win at home in 2009.
The result leaves New Zealand winless from six Test appearances at Galle, with Sunday's 360 their highest innings total at the venue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Australia bowl as England leave Archer out of ODI series decider1 minute ago
-
UK Conservatives assemble to find a new leader, future direction2 minutes ago
-
Israel pounds Lebanon after killing Hezbollah chief11 minutes ago
-
Austrians vote with far right in sight of historic win11 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia12 minutes ago
-
126 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains32 minutes ago
-
Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand to innings defeat2 hours ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia2 hours ago
-
China hails 'Queen Wen', the tennis star who fulfilled a dream2 hours ago
-
Motorcycling: Indonesia MotoGP results2 hours ago
-
Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Bagnaia2 hours ago