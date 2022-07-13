UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Declares State Of Emergency As President Rajapaksa Leaves Country - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The authorities of Sri Lanka have declared a state of emergency after the outgoing president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country amid mass protests, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday, citing the prime minister's office.

The spokesperson of the Lankan prime minister's office, Dinouk Colombage, said that the authorities declared a state of emergency to handle the situation in the absence of the president, according to AFP.

On Monday, media reported that Lankan air forces provided Rajapaksa, the first lady and two security officers a plane, which took off from the Katunayake International Airport for the Maldives.

More Stories From World

