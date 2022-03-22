UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Deploys Military To Gas Stations In Colombo Over Fuel Crisis Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sri Lanka Deploys Military to Gas Stations in Colombo Over Fuel Crisis Protests - Reports

The Sri Lankan government has sent the military to filling stations operated by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) in the city of Colombo to control distribution and emerging protests, media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Sri Lankan government has sent the military to filling stations operated by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) in the city of Colombo to control distribution and emerging protests, media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities said troops were deployed after angry crowds blocked a busy street in Colombo and delayed the traffic operation for hours, preventing people from buying gas.

Military spokesman Nilantha Premaratna said troops will only monitor the distribution of fuel, without interfering, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror.

The spokesman went on to say that two soldiers will be sent to each CEYPETCO gas station.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. It was brought on by foreign Currency shortages resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, which curbed the flow of tourists, causing the country's inability to buy enough fuel.

Related Topics

Traffic Buy Colombo Independence Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

Reality check: what the path to a 1.5C world looks ..

Reality check: what the path to a 1.5C world looks like

46 seconds ago
 Ukraine eyes Mariupol evacuation bid as Kyiv locks ..

Ukraine eyes Mariupol evacuation bid as Kyiv locks down

49 seconds ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

51 seconds ago
 FIA arrested man involved in harassment, blackmail ..

FIA arrested man involved in harassment, blackmailing

12 minutes ago
 Italy Freezes Over $880Mln Worth Assets of Russian ..

Italy Freezes Over $880Mln Worth Assets of Russian Oligarchs Under EU Sanctions ..

12 minutes ago
 Libya tensions simmer in shadow of Ukraine war

Libya tensions simmer in shadow of Ukraine war

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>