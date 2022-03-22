Sri Lanka Deploys Military to Gas Stations in Colombo Over Fuel Crisis Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Sri Lankan government has sent the military to filling stations operated by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) in the city of Colombo to control distribution and emerging protests, media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities said troops were deployed after angry crowds blocked a busy street in Colombo and delayed the traffic operation for hours, preventing people from buying gas.

Military spokesman Nilantha Premaratna said troops will only monitor the distribution of fuel, without interfering, according to Sri Lankan newspaper Daily Mirror.

The spokesman went on to say that two soldiers will be sent to each CEYPETCO gas station.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. It was brought on by foreign Currency shortages resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, which curbed the flow of tourists, causing the country's inability to buy enough fuel.