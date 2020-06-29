Sri Lanka Discussing Construction of Nuclear Power Plant With Russia - Ambassador

Sri Lanka is in talks with Russia concerning the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP), as it looks into using greener sources of energy, the country's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed

"The talks have begun, and it is very good by the Russian side to suggest nuclear power, but generally for this kind of projects a lot of discussions are required ... I think the discussion will continue and then the modalities will be worked out and something may come out of that," Lamawansa said.

Russian Ambassador to Colombo Yury Materiy said in an interview with Sputnik in February that Moscow could build an NPP in Sri Lanka someday, considering the growing energy demand on the island nation. According to him, such cooperation could happen as a result of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the relevant Sri Lankan bodies holding in 2017 their first consultations on the Moscow-initiated intergovernmental agreement on cooperating on the peaceful use of the nuclear energy.