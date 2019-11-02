UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Economy Slowly Recovering From Easter Attacks: IMF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 10:30 AM

Sri Lanka economy slowly recovering from Easter attacks: IMF

Sri Lanka's economy was slowly recovering from the impact of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed hundreds and crippled the booming tourism sector, the International Monetary Fund said Saturday

Colombo, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's economy was slowly recovering from the impact of the Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed hundreds and crippled the booming tourism sector, the International Monetary Fund said Saturday.

Growth was likely to hit 3.5 percent next year from this year's forecast of 2.7 percent, the Washington-based lender said, compared to 3.2 percent in 2018.

The country estimates it will lose about $1.5 billion in tourism revenue this year as a result of a sharp dip in arrivals following the jihadist attacks on churches and hotels, which killed at least 269 people.

"The authorities are taking actions to mitigate the revenue shortfalls caused by the terrorist attacks and preserve the hard-won gains made under the program," said IMF deputy managing director Mitsuhiro Furusawa in a statement.

Furusawa's comments coincided with the latest tranche of a $1.5 billion IMF bailout package for Sri Lanka first approved in 2016.

He warned that Sri Lanka would need to maintain fiscal discipline in order to rein in public debt, while acknowledging the need for urgent social and investment spending.

Sri Lanka votes in presidential polls on November 16 and parliamentary elections next year, raising fears of welfare spending at the cost of a budget black hole.

Official figures show that Sri Lanka will have to repay a record $5.9 billion in foreign loans this year.

Related Topics

Terrorist IMF Sri Lanka Budget Suicide November Sunday 2016 2018 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Govt's negotiating team to meet PM to today

5 minutes ago

SCO Heads of Governments' Next Meeting to Be Held ..

18 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman gives 48-hour time to Imran ..

24 minutes ago

Three People Found Dead After Helicopter Crash in ..

38 minutes ago

James powers Lakers to overtime win against Mavs

48 minutes ago

Tanker Blast in Russia's Nakhodka Bay Leaves 2 Peo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.