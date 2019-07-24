UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Expands Visa-free Scheme Halted After Bombings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:54 PM

Sri Lanka expands visa-free scheme halted after bombings

Sri Lanka has re-introduced and expanded a visa-free entry scheme for visitors in a bid to revive its flagging tourism sector after the deadly Easter bombings, officials said Wednesday

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka has re-introduced and expanded a visa-free entry scheme for visitors in a bid to revive its flagging tourism sector after the deadly Easter bombings, officials said Wednesday.

The concession for tourists from 39 nations was suspended after Islamists bombed three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo on April 21 killing 258 people, including 45 foreigners.

"As the security situation has improved, the cabinet of ministers decided to revive the visa-free scheme and also extended it to seven more countries," the government said in a statement.

A tourism official said foreign governments have relaxed travel advisories for Sri Lanka since the attacks.

There has also been a lift in the number of arrivals, which nosedived soon after the bombings blamed on a home-grown jihadist group, the official said.

The new countries added to the expanded scheme -- which already allows travellers from the European Union, Australia and the United States to enter Sri Lanka without a visa -- include China and India.

Visitors still have to obtain a visa on arrival, but the government has waived the $35 fee from August 1.

Sri Lanka initially projected a 30 percent dip in the number of foreign holidaymakers after the attacks.

The following month the number of tourists plunged to 37,800, down from 166,975 in April, according to official figures.

But they improved last month with some 63,000 visitors, although numbers are still down from 146,828 in June 2018.

Sri Lanka welcomed a record 2.33 million tourists in 2018, and was named the world's top travel destination for 2019 by the Lonely Planet travel guide.

Related Topics

India World Australia Sri Lanka China European Union Guide Colombo United States April June August Visa 2018 2019 From Government Cabinet Top Million

Recent Stories

China eyes high-tech army, says US undermines glob ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico City rescue 150 migrants smuggled in traile ..

3 minutes ago

Iran Will Not Allow Disorder in Strait of Hormuz W ..

3 minutes ago

Steady drilling activities in progress to assess B ..

3 minutes ago

Wife Fatima says she found out about Mohsin’s re ..

16 minutes ago

Zara Noor Abbas shares how she faced body shaming ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.