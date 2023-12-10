Sri Lanka experiences countrywide power failure

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka experienced a countrywide power failure due to a breakdown in the transmission line on Saturday, the Ceylon Electricity board (CEB) said.

The CEB, the country's power supplier, said it would take a few hours to restore power supply throughout the country, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused to consumers.

Local media said the widespread power failure occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and power supply has been restored to several areas.