Open Menu

Sri Lanka Experiences Countrywide Power Failure

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Sri Lanka experiences countrywide power failure

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Sri Lanka experienced a countrywide power failure due to a breakdown in the transmission line on Saturday, the Ceylon Electricity board (CEB) said.

The CEB, the country's power supplier, said it would take a few hours to restore power supply throughout the country, adding that it regretted the inconvenience caused to consumers.

Local media said the widespread power failure occurred at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, and power supply has been restored to several areas.

Related Topics

Electricity Sri Lanka Media P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

8 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

17 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

17 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

17 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

17 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

17 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

17 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

17 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

17 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

17 hours ago

More Stories From World