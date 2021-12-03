Sri Lanka Experiences Major Blackout Due to Disruption of Power Lines - Reports

(@imziishan)

An countrywide blackout occurred in Sri Lanka as power transmission lines disrupted, local newspaper the Morning reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) An countrywide blackout occurred in Sri Lanka as power transmission lines disrupted, local newspaper the Morning reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing the Ministry of Power of Sri Lanka, reported that the power outage was caused by the breakdown of power grids, and that measures are being taken to restore the electricity supply.

The disruption in energy supply is expected to be addressed within three hours, while in some parts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo power supply has already been restored, local online media Newswire reported, citing Sri Lankan largest electricity company, Ceylon Electricity board.

The last countrywide blackout happened in Sri Lanka in August 2020. Back then, the island was left without electricity for at least 7 hours. Health facilities and other essential infrastructure continued to operate with the usage of emergency power generators.