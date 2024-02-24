Sri Lanka Extends Demining Body's Tenure For Landmine Free Nation
Published February 24, 2024
COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the tenure of National Mine Action Center to 2027 to achieve landmine free country, a minister said here on Saturday.
Minister of Urban Development and Housing Prasanna Ranatunga told media that the cabinet has approved the proposal, and the government believed Sri Lanka will be free of landmines by 2027.
He said they have also prepared a roadmap on removing all landmines with the help of Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining, and the government will renew agreements with various demining institutions.
Earlier, Sri Lanka had agreed to remove all landmines that were placed during the country's 30-year conflict by June 2028, as per the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, Ranatunga said.
The minister said that the army as well as four local and international non-government organizations are involved in demining in Sri Lanka and these activities are done at the cost of 17.5 million U.S. Dollars per year.
