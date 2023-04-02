MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Sri Lanka gave Russia guarantees that its aircraft and ships will not be arrested due to sanctions, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told Sputnik.

"The Sri Lankan government has given (Russia) the assurance on that subject, that there will be no risk of arrests in the future. I don't think it can happen again," Gunawardana said in an interview.

In June 2022, Russia's Aeroflot flight A330-300 from Colombo to Moscow was canceled due to a lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities and was detained at the request of a leasing company.

The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan ambassador in Moscow and Aeroflot suspended further flights to Colombo. On June 6, a Sri Lankan court suspended the order barring the Aeroflot plane from leaving the country.

Russia and Sri Lanka restored flights in October 2022. The first Aeroflot flight after the incident was greeted on the island with flowers and dancing.