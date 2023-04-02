Sri Lanka Intends to Expand Flight Service With Russia - Transport Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Sri Lanka is interested in broadening transport and air traffic cooperation with Russia, Sri Lankan Minister of Transport and Highways and Minister of Mass Media Bandula Gunawardana told Sputnik.

"Sri Lanka plans to expand transport link with Russia ... on flights, yes, we would be happy to expand ... we will try to expand the flight service between Russia and Sri Lanka," the minister said.

Russia and Sri Lanka restored flights in October 2022, after the incident with the Aeroflot flight.

Aeroflot flight A330-300 from Colombo to Moscow, expected to depart on June 2, 2022, was canceled due to a lack of authorization from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities and was detained at the request of a leasing company. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan ambassador in Moscow and Aeroflot suspended further flights to Colombo.

On June 6, a Sri Lankan court suspended the order barring the Aeroflot plane from leaving the country.