UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Introduces Fuel Rationing Amid Shortages

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 04:43 PM

Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing amid shortages

Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that they began to limit fuel issued at gas stations from 1 p.m. on Friday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that they began to limit fuel issued at gas stations from 1 p.m. on Friday.

The CPC said that fuel worth 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees (3.2 U.S. dollars) will be issued for motorcycles each time. Fuel worth 1,500 rupees will be issued for three-wheelers and fuel worth 5,000 rupees will be issued for cars, vans, and jeeps.

CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said this limit does not apply to buses, lorries and commercial vehicles.

Earlier this week, the CPC announced that Sri Lanka's monthly fuel import bill has risen to 700 million U.S. Dollars in April from 450 million two months ago, due to increased global oil prices and higher domestic demand, especially for electricity generation.

In 2021, Sri Lanka's average monthly fuel import bill was 311 million U.S. dollars.

Sri Lanka has been undergoing a foreign exchange crisis and decided to suspend normal debt servicing of all affected debts for an interim period on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Electricity Exchange Import Sri Lanka Oil Vehicles April Gas All From Million P

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

21 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhan ..

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts

42 minutes ago
 North Macedonia Declares 6 Russian Diplomats Perso ..

North Macedonia Declares 6 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

54 seconds ago
 Police arrests three outlaws, seizes 390 bottles

Police arrests three outlaws, seizes 390 bottles

56 seconds ago
 2022 China Satellite Navigation Conference to high ..

2022 China Satellite Navigation Conference to highlight digital economy, intelli ..

57 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.