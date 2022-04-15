Sri Lanka introduces fuel rationing amid shortages

Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that they began to limit fuel issued at gas stations from 1 p.m. on Friday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced that they began to limit fuel issued at gas stations from 1 p.m. on Friday.

The CPC said that fuel worth 1,000 Sri Lankan rupees (3.2 U.S. dollars) will be issued for motorcycles each time. Fuel worth 1,500 rupees will be issued for three-wheelers and fuel worth 5,000 rupees will be issued for cars, vans, and jeeps.

CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said this limit does not apply to buses, lorries and commercial vehicles.

Earlier this week, the CPC announced that Sri Lanka's monthly fuel import bill has risen to 700 million U.S. Dollars in April from 450 million two months ago, due to increased global oil prices and higher domestic demand, especially for electricity generation.

In 2021, Sri Lanka's average monthly fuel import bill was 311 million U.S. dollars.

Sri Lanka has been undergoing a foreign exchange crisis and decided to suspend normal debt servicing of all affected debts for an interim period on Tuesday.