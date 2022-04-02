UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Sri Lanka Introduces Island-Wide Curfew Amid Public Unrest

Sri Lanka has imposed an island-wide curfew, which will last until Monday, local media reported on Saturday, citing the Sri Lankan Department of Government Information

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Sri Lanka has imposed an island-wide curfew, which will last until Monday, local media reported on Saturday, citing the Sri Lankan Department of Government Information.

The decision was made after mass protests have erupted Thursday night due to the growing public discontent with the government's efforts in dealing with the economic crisis that has gripped the country for the past three years. The protesters called for the president's resignation, at least 45 demonstrators were arrested.

The curfew will go into effect on Saturday at 18:00 (00:00 GMT) and will remain in effect until Monday 06:00 (00:00 GMT), according to Adaderana news portal.

On Friday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a country-wide state of emergency to ensure "public security and maintenance of public order."

Sri Lanka is now facing the worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by the clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel and gas.

Related Topics

Exchange Sri Lanka Buy Independence Gas Media Government

Recent Stories

Voting for CM slot on Sunday

Voting for CM slot on Sunday

11 seconds ago
 Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

Pervaiz Elahi to succeed with thumping majority

12 seconds ago
 ISD emerges as apex platform for debate on regiona ..

ISD emerges as apex platform for debate on regional security: Dr Moeed

14 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two m ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announces two months remission to jail inmate ..

18 seconds ago
 Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

Buzdar attends PA session, meets MPAs

3 minutes ago
 Administrator Karachi takes notice of reported inc ..

Administrator Karachi takes notice of reported incident of Karachi Zoo

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.