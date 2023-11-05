Open Menu

Sri Lanka Issues Warning For Severe Lightning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Sri Lanka issues warning for severe lightning

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology on Saturday issued an "Amber" weather advisory for severe lightning in seven provinces in the country.

The department warned that thundershowers, accompanied by severe lightning, will occur in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The department urged the public to take all adequate precautions to minimize possible damages caused by the thundershowers and lightning.

Safety measures include seeking shelter indoors, staying clear of open areas, refraining from using wired telephones and electrical appliances, and avoiding vehicles like bicycles and boats, it said.

A 2021 study conducted by the University of Colombo said that between 1974 and 2019, lightning killed 549 people and injured 498 in Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Sri Lanka Vehicles Colombo Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

11 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

19 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

21 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

21 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

21 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

21 hours ago

More Stories From World