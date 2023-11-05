Sri Lanka issues warning for severe lightning

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology on Saturday issued an "Amber" weather advisory for severe lightning in seven provinces in the country.

The department warned that thundershowers, accompanied by severe lightning, will occur in the Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northern, Uva, Eastern and Southern provinces on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The department urged the public to take all adequate precautions to minimize possible damages caused by the thundershowers and lightning.

Safety measures include seeking shelter indoors, staying clear of open areas, refraining from using wired telephones and electrical appliances, and avoiding vehicles like bicycles and boats, it said.

A 2021 study conducted by the University of Colombo said that between 1974 and 2019, lightning killed 549 people and injured 498 in Sri Lanka.