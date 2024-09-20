Sri Lanka Lead By 202 In First New Zealand Test
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Galle, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Dinesh Chandimal and Dimuth Karunaratne forged a 147-run partnership to propel hosts Sri Lanka to a lead of 202 on day three of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday.
Sri Lanka were 237-4 at stumps in Galle with Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, both on 34, to resume in the morning.
Karunaratne (83) was on song, punishing loose deliveries and forcing New Zealand to spread the field to protect the boundaries. Chandimal (61) was more conservative.
Azal Patel broke the deadlock after tea with a ball that spun sharply from outside the rough, catching off-guard the left-handed Karunaratne when the ball snuck past his attempted sweep.
Chandimal was sent back in the next over by rookie William O'Rourke, who tempted him into a flick that went straight into the hands of Tom Latham at leg gully.
The 23-year-old O'Rourke had started strong by dismissing Nissanka in his second over when the batsman edged a bouncer to a diving Tim Southee at second slip.
His third wicket of the day came courtesy of Kamindu Mendis, who made a century in the first innings but could only manage 13 in the second.
O'Rourke had already impressed for the Kiwis with his second five-wicket haul from just three Test appearances during the first innings.
New Zealand resumed on 255-4 but lost their remaining wickets quickly despite a fightback from wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips, who made 49 off 50 balls.
It was the first time the Kiwis had managed to post a score above 300 in Galle, where they have lost all four of their previous Test encounters.
Sri Lanka drew first blood in the morning when Tom Blundell was given out caught after a review, ending a solid 73-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Daryl Mitchell.
Mitchell went on to post the third half-century of the innings for New Zealand after staring down the spinners.
He was eventually run out on 57 when he responded to a risky call by Phillips, who miscalculated a single following a soft push to the covers.
The second new ball turned the tables for Sri Lanka, with Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya able to find bounce.
Jayasuriya took four wickets, including that of top-scoring opener Latham for 70, while Ramesh bagged three.
