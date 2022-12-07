Sri Lanka Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions for Tourists - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The Sri Lankan health ministry has lifted COVID-19 restrictions for those arriving from abroad, Sri Lankan media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, the requirement to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate for arrivals from abroad has now been lifted.

The ministry also announced the cancellation of PCR testing and rapid antigen tests upon arrival in the country or before boarding an aircraft or ship bound for Sri Lanka, the newspaper added.

The country reportedly maintains a mandatory seven-day self-isolation requirement for tourists who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after arrival in the country.