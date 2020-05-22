UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Lifts Weddings Ban

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:35 PM

Sri Lanka lifts weddings ban

Sri Lanka lifted a ban Friday on wedding receptions as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions, but grooms may not kiss the bride -- at least in public

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka lifted a ban Friday on wedding receptions as part of an easing of coronavirus restrictions, but grooms may not kiss the bride -- at least in public.

The country's well-heeled usually hold wedding celebrations with thousands of guests, and the festivities can last for days with much eating, drinking, dancing and singing.

But under the new guidelines there should be no more than 100 guests, all of whom must stay a metre (three feet) apart and wear masks -- including the happy couple.

"Guests should not be allowed to kiss, hug or shake hands," said the latest health ministry rules seen by AFP. "Greeting each other should be done without any touching.

" Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew on March 20 that ruled out gatherings of any sort, but the restrictions have been eased in many districts that are not considered high-risk.

Religious gatherings remain banned while only the bereaved family are allowed at funerals.

The capital Colombo and the neighbouring district of Gampaha, where the main international airport is located, remain under a 24-hour curfew that entered its third month on Wednesday.

However, offices have been allowed to open with reduced staff to carry out essential services.

Sri Lanka has reported 1,055 virus infections with nine deaths since the first case was found on January 27.

