UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Logs Over 150,000 Tourists Arrivals In 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:55 PM

Sri Lanka logs over 150,000 tourists arrivals in 2021

Sri Lanka saw the 150,000-tourist-arrival mark passed with over 47,000 arrivals in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said Thursday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka saw the 150,000-tourist-arrival mark passed with over 47,000 arrivals in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said Thursday.

According to official figures, Sri Lanka recorded a total of 47,120 tourists in the first 20 days of December, surpassing November's arrival figures.

Ranatunga said that in an effort to increase the month-on-month growth rate of tourist arrivals, promotions will be launched by the tourism ministry and the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, in cities across the globe.

The minister said these promotions will be carried out through social media, and at international conferences and exhibitions as well.The Sri Lankan government has said it is to declare 2022 as the Visit Sri Lanka Year.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Social Media Visit November December Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

13 minutes ago
 26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi' ..

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

21 seconds ago
 Nine van passengers injured in road accident

Nine van passengers injured in road accident

23 seconds ago
 Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

Man kills wife,paramour in faisalabad

25 seconds ago
 WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs ma ..

WHO chief says blanket vaccine booster programs may prolong COVID-19 pandemic

26 seconds ago
 Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption c ..

Shahbaz hiding behind adjournments in corruption case: Farrukh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.