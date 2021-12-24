Sri Lanka logs over 150,000 tourists arrivals in 2021

Sri Lanka saw the 150,000-tourist-arrival mark passed with over 47,000 arrivals in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said Thursday

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka saw the 150,000-tourist-arrival mark passed with over 47,000 arrivals in the first 20 days of December, Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said Thursday.

According to official figures, Sri Lanka recorded a total of 47,120 tourists in the first 20 days of December, surpassing November's arrival figures.

Ranatunga said that in an effort to increase the month-on-month growth rate of tourist arrivals, promotions will be launched by the tourism ministry and the national carrier SriLankan Airlines, in cities across the globe.

The minister said these promotions will be carried out through social media, and at international conferences and exhibitions as well.The Sri Lankan government has said it is to declare 2022 as the Visit Sri Lanka Year.