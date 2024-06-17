Sri Lanka Make 201-6 Against Netherlands In T20 World Cup
Gros Islet, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) An eliminated Sri Lankan team posted a formidable 201 for six batting first against the Netherlands in the final Group D match of the T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia on Sunday.
With no chance of advancing to the Super Eights phase of the tournament, the 2014 winners rallied from the early loss of Pathum Nissanka with opening partner Kusal Mendis setting the pace in posting 46 off 29 balls (five fours).
Charith Asalanka followed in his wake, taking eight balls fewer for his joint-top score of 46 courtesy of one four and five sixes, most of them boosted by a strong crosswind at the venue on the northern tip of the island.
Logan van Beek, grandson of the late former West Indies and New Zealand wicketkeeper/batsman Simpson "Sammy" Guillen, was the leading wicket-taker with victims off successive balls in his third over although his four overs cost 45 runs.
Even as they were battling to restrain the Sri Lankans, the Dutch would have been mindful of the events in St Vincent where Nepal were struggling in pursuit of a modest target of 107 to defeat Bangladesh.
A Bangladeshi win would qualify them for the Super Eights and eliminate any chance of the Netherlands advancing with a convincing win over Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka went into this fixture with their chances of qualification already gone but took those frustrations out on their opponents in posting the first 200-plus T20 International total at this ground.
