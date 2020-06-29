UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka May Cooperate With Russia On Joint Pharmaceutical Ventures - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:31 PM

Sri Lanka's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed that in his new capacity he aims to foster cooperation with Russia on pharmaceuticals, as Colombo is looking into establishing this industry at home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Sri Lanka's new Ambassador to Russia, Prof. M.D. Lamawansa, told Sputnik in his first interview since being appointed that in his new capacity he aims to foster cooperation with Russia on pharmaceuticals, as Colombo is looking into establishing this industry at home.

"One area of particular relevance to Sri Lanka today is foreign investments. Sri Lanka invites Russian investment for which multiple facilities and concessions are available. For example, Sri Lanka is eager to establish its own pharmaceutical industry, not only for local consumption but for exportation to markets of Asia and beyond. Certainly, Sri Lanka would look forward to establishing links with industry in Russia, where even joint partnership would be feasible," Lamawansa said.

Colombo is also interested in expanding cooperation on education with Russia, the ambassador added.

"I will do my best to increase the interaction and the level of education, and going beyond, we have got several universities in the country which are eager to establish working relationships with Russian universities, especially in the field of agriculture, crop protection and also value-addition to agricultural products. In those areas, I would certainly look into universities here and try to establish ties," Lamawansa said.

Also on the agenda is the expansion of the export of tea to Russia, as well as attracting more Russian tourists to the island, according to the diplomat.

