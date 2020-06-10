Sri Lanka Moves Legislative Elections to August 5 Due to COVID-19 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Sri Lanka has rescheduled parliamentary elections for August 5, postponing the vote for the second time over COVID-19, national media reported on Wednesday, citing the national election watchdog.

The decision was adopted by the election commission unanimously, according to the news First outlet.

Voters will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in early March and set the snap elections for April 25.

In mid-April, the election watchdog pushed back the vote to June 20 in light of the coronavirus epidemic. Later, it announced that another delay is warranted due to the epidemiological situation.

The island nation has so far confirmed 1,859 COVID-19 cases, including 11 deaths.