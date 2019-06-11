UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka MPs Defy President To Resume Easter Attack Probe

Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 06:37 PM

Sri Lanka MPs defy president to resume Easter attack probe

Sri Lanka's parliament Tuesday defied President Maithripala Sirisena and resumed an investigation into security lapses surrounding the Easter suicide bombings that killed 258 people, officials said

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's parliament Tuesday defied President Maithripala Sirisena and resumed an investigation into security lapses surrounding the Easter suicide bombings that killed 258 people, officials said.

The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) began hearing testimony from leaders who claimed they repeatedly alerted the authorities to dangerous radicalisation, a parliamentary official said.

President Sirisena last week asked his coalition cabinet to halt the hearings, which have already revealed senior police and security officials directly under him had ignored repeated intelligence warnings.

Sirisena sacked his intelligence chief over the weekend after he told the hearing that the April 21 attacks could have been avoided if police had been allowed to arrest the ringleader as early as last year.

Among the dead were 45 foreign nationals, while nearly 500 people were injured.

Related Topics

Hearing Injured Dead Police Parliament Suicide April From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Army budget freeze insupportable: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

33 minutes ago

Heroes of Pakistan: This rescue official missed si ..

33 minutes ago

Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

4 minutes ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University opens admission ..

4 minutes ago

PTI central finance board constituted

4 minutes ago

EU warns UK must pay bill even in 'no deal' Brexit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.