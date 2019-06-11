Sri Lanka MPs defy president to resume Easter attack probe

Sri Lanka's parliament Tuesday defied President Maithripala Sirisena and resumed an investigation into security lapses surrounding the Easter suicide bombings that killed 258 people, officials said

The Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) began hearing testimony from leaders who claimed they repeatedly alerted the authorities to dangerous radicalisation, a parliamentary official said.

President Sirisena last week asked his coalition cabinet to halt the hearings, which have already revealed senior police and security officials directly under him had ignored repeated intelligence warnings.

Sirisena sacked his intelligence chief over the weekend after he told the hearing that the April 21 attacks could have been avoided if police had been allowed to arrest the ringleader as early as last year.

Among the dead were 45 foreign nationals, while nearly 500 people were injured.