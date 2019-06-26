Sri Lanka Mulls Purchasing Russian Small Arms at Army-2019 Forum - Defense Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Sri Lanka may negotiate the purchase of Russian-made small arms, such as the world-famous AK-47 assault rifles produced by the Kalashnikov Concern, during the ongoing Army-2019 defense industry forum in the Moscow Region, Sri Lankan Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Ravindra Chandrasiri Wijegunaratne told Sputnik.

"Especially we are looking into small arms, the AK-47 and things like that, which we need to upgrade in our country. We have a very long history of using the Russian small arms in Sri Lanka. So now, we want to upgrade them," Wijegunaratne said on the forum's sidelines, when asked whether the Sri Lankan delegation planned to hold talks at the event.

The delegation of the Asian island nation has already held a number of negotiations at the Army-2019 forum and will continue them later on Wednesday, according to the defense chief.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which showcases arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Expocenter outside Moscow. The forum will run until Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.