Sri Lanka names rare twin baby elephants

COLOMBO, Jan. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's wildlife officials on Wednesday said they had named a pair of rare twin baby elephants born four months ago as Disa and Sajjana, at a simple ceremony held in the presence of the mother elephant.

The pair of twin baby elephants were born at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage outside the central hills of Kandy in the Central Province on Aug. 30 last year.

Both the baby elephants are males.

A spokesman from the orphanage said the twin elephants were born to a female elephant named Surangi.

A senior official of the Wildlife Department said the twin elephants' birth was the first such birth in Sri Lanka's history among the country's registered domesticated elephants.

Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage is a popular tourist attraction with the largest herd of captive elephants in the world.