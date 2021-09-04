UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Offers Help With New Zealand Knife Attack Probe

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sri Lanka offers help with New Zealand knife attack probe

Sri Lanka will cooperate with New Zealand's investigation into a knife rampage by an Islamic State-inspired assailant from the South Asian nation, authorities said Saturday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka will cooperate with New Zealand's investigation into a knife rampage by an Islamic State-inspired assailant from the South Asian nation, authorities said Saturday.

Police shot dead the 32-year-old Sri Lankan after he attacked seven people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday. The man had been living in New Zealand since 2011.

"Sri Lanka condemns this senseless violence, and stands ready to cooperate with New Zealand authorities in any way necessary," foreign ministry spokesman Kohularangan Ratnasingam said in the Sri Lankan government's first comment on the incident.

Ratnasingam commended the quick response of New Zealand authorities in dealing with the attacker.

Sri Lankan police sources said criminal investigators had already interviewed the attacker's brother, who lives in Colombo, and were looking into all possible links.

"We are collecting information about him as well as anyone else who may have had contacts with him," a top police official said, adding there were no records of the attacker visiting Sri Lanka recently.

The South Asian country is still scarred by suicide attacks on three churches and three hotels on Easter Sunday in 2019 that left 279 dead.

Some of the attackers came from the same eastern province as the Auckland attacker.

The 2019 bombings were blamed on a group that pledged allegiance to the then Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Sri Lanka's Muslim Council has condemned the Auckland attack as a "barbaric act of terrorism," and thanked New Zealand police for their swift response.

"This reminds all of us to come together and be united and fight against terrorism and violent extremism locally and internationally for the betterment of everybody," council member Mohamed Hisham told AFP.

Sri Lankan Muslim legislator Mujibur Rahman said his community was saddened by the attack, while lauding New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for easing public sentiment.

"Her statement soon after the incident defused the situation and ensured there was no harm to the Sri Lankan community (in New Zealand)," Rahman told AFP.

Ardern insisted that no one community should be singled out for the violence.

"It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity," Ardern said.

"He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Sri Lanka Suicide Man Auckland Colombo Same May Criminals Sunday 2019 Muslim All From Government Top Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

Commissioner visits Okara hospital, checks cleanli ..

Commissioner visits Okara hospital, checks cleanliness in city areas

34 seconds ago
 Bus stand, transport booking offices sealed

Bus stand, transport booking offices sealed

35 seconds ago
 Gold price increase by Rs1300 to Rs112,300 per tol ..

Gold price increase by Rs1300 to Rs112,300 per tola 04 Sep 2021

39 seconds ago
 Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative M ..

Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States ..

1 hour ago
 49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,919 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.