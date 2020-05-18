UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Parade Scaled Down After Sailors Contract Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 07:14 PM

Sri Lanka parade scaled down after sailors contract coronavirus

Sri Lanka has scaled down a low-key military parade to mark the anniversary of the end of its civil war after two sailors due to take part tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka has scaled down a low-key military parade to mark the anniversary of the end of its civil war after two sailors due to take part tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Monday.

Authorities had planned a simple ceremony for Tuesday to mark the military's crushing of the Tamil Tiger rebels in 2009, but two sailors tested positive on Monday and several others were waiting for results, officials said.

Sri Lanka has reported 981 infections and nine deaths since the virus first hit the island, more than half among sailors from a camp near Colombo.

Health officials say, however, the spread of the virus is largely under control.

"We are going ahead with the ceremonies... but we will have a smaller number of personnel," an official told AFP.

Some 150 police and a "large number of troops" were sent to quarantine following Monday's positive tests, military sources told AFP.

Army chief Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said Sunday that the virus had already forced the military to scale back the ceremony, and the parade in the capital was not open to the public.

Colombo and a neighbouring district remain under lockdown, although some of the restrictions imposed since late March have been lifted in other parts of the island nation.

Sri Lanka declared an end to 37 years of fighting in a civil war that claimed at least 100,000 lives after an all-out military offensive in 2009.

The United Nations and rights groups allege government troops killed at least 40,000 Tamil civilians, but Colombo has denied the charge and refused international calls for an independent investigation.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Sri Lanka Colombo March Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Social Services Department launches &#039; ..

31 seconds ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

56 minutes ago

French screen legend Michel Piccoli dead at 94

1 minute ago

Dist. administration bans bathing for two months

1 minute ago

Militants kill 20 in northeast Nigeria attack: loc ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.