NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The parliament of Sri Lanka opened its session on Wednesday with a debate on a no-confidence motion against the government over the recent string of deadly bombings on Easter Sunday in April that killed over 250 people and injured hundreds more, local media reported.

The motion, brought by communist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) party, insisted that the actions of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his cabinet ahead of the attack amounted to criminal negligence, Ada Derana news portal said.

The JVP stressed that the government ignored the fact that some Sri Lankan extremists maintained contact with Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia). The group later claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks.

According to the motion, the government failed to take any action even though the Muslim community informed the authorities about Islamist groups.

The debates will be continued on Thursday.