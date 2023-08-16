Open Menu

Sri Lanka Plans Int'l Conference On Indigenous Medicine

Published August 16, 2023

Sri Lanka will hold an international exhibition on indigenous medical education and trade in the capital Colombo on Sept. 8-10, a minister said on Tuesday

State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Sisira Jayakody told the media that representatives from various countries will be participating in this exhibition to be held at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall.

"It is expected to find out the necessary market for the export of Ayurvedic products in our country and have a deep discussion about it," he said.

The minister added that necessary steps had been taken to promote the indigenous medicine sector as an industry with commercial value that can generate foreign exchange.

More Stories From World