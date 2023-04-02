Sri Lanka Plans to Buy Locomotives, Spare Parts From Russia - Transport Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Sri Lanka would like to buy locomotives, railroad cars and spare parts for them from Russia, as well as send specialists to the country for training, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told Sputnik.

"Yes, (we are going to buy) locomotives, wagons, spare parts, equipment," he said in an interview, answering whether Sri Lanka was planning to purchase any type of transport from Russia.

Gunawardana noted that railroads in Sri Lanka were among the oldest in Asia and their length was about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles). The country plans to develop cooperation with Russia in this area, he added.

In addition, Sri Lanka would like to discuss training of its specialists from Sri Lanka in Russia, with a focus on the repair of locomotives and production of spare parts, the minister said.